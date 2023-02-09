HERSHEY, Pa. - Saucon Valley wrestlers demonstrated some dominance in the middle and upper weights to double-up District 6 champion United 42-21 on Thursday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament at the Giant Center.
The Panthers won seven of the eight pairings between 139 and 285, including four pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Jackson Albert (139), Travis Riefenstahl (145), Jared Rohn (160) and Jake Jones (215) all won by fall and Saucon Valley will advance to face District 7 champ Burgettstown in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Blue Devils defeated District 2 champion Honesdale 34-27.
SAUCON VALLEY 42, UNITED 21
172: Zack Travis (U) d. Mason Beckowski 7-4
189: Landon Beckowski (SV) d. Dylan Stephens 7-6
215: Jake Jones (SV) p. Donovan Watt 0:34
285: Evan Leibert (SV) md. Sawyer McGinnis 11-2
107: Jake Sombronski (U) p. Ty Dellmyer 0:57
114: Chloe Stiles (U) p. Zoie Coronado 3:57
121: Cole Hubert (SV) d. Josef Garshnick 4-3
127: Aiden Grogg (SV) d. Gideon Bracken 6-2
133: Colton Henning (U) p. Braden Pfanders 3:53
139: Jackson Albert (SV) p. Noah Pisarik 3:24
145: Travis Riefenstahl (SV) p. Traystin Tomalson 2:35
152: Liam Scrivanich (SV) tf. Colton McCully 17-0
160: Jared Rohn (SV) p. Aiden Gallaher 2:44