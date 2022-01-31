EASTON, Pa. - Third-seeded Saucon Valley cruised to the Colonial League dual meet tournament title by taking a pair of bouts Monday evening at Wilson Area High School.
The Panthers took down No. 2 Catasauqua 51-15 in the semifinal round and, in a bit of a surprise, met No. 4 Southern Lehigh in the final. Top-seeded Notre Dame weighed in only nine wrestlers and handed the Spartans four forfeits in a 36-28 match.
In the finals, Saucon Valley won every contest weight class as the lone Southern Lehigh points in a 70-6 outcome was a forfeit victory at 132.
Cole Hubert (106), Aiden Grogg (113), Jackson Albert (120), Jacob Jones (172) and Dante Mahaffey (215) all registered a pair of falls in the Panthers sweep.