ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Team USA women's hockey begins its Olympic preparation tour Friday night at the PPL Center against rival Canada. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open their home schedule tomorrow night, which set up a busy weekend for local hockey fans.
It also is a busy stretch for the Saulnier siblings as Brennan plays for the Phantoms and his sister Jill is a member of Team Canada. The two have enjoyed being together as both called the Allentown arena home over the last few days.