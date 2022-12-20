KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Putting Palisades girls wrestling on the mat, Savannah Witt continues to grow and dominate in the sport. The Sophomore is already a PIAA gold medalist.
Girls wrestling is still 13 programs short of becoming officially sanctioned by the PIAA. With the rapid growth of the sport, that could be as soon as next season.
Witt is happy to see the growth of the sport, taking notice between last season and now with each team having at least one girl on the roster. For the Pirates, they're able to hold their own girls wrestling program.
On the mat, Witt is one of the more experienced, confident and skilled girls wrestlers in the state. It shows in practice and with each match, head coach Nick Lafevre seeing how she makes her presence felt in a bout.
The sophomore will only continue to grow alongside the sport within the state.