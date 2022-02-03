OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Central Catholic are vying for the EPC West division title. The Trojans, looking to take a step closer with a win over Emmaus on Thursday night.
For the Trojans, a win over their rivals on the road tonight would be their eighth straight.
Head coach, Andy Stephens has his squad playing their best basketball of the season coming down the home stretch into the playoffs. This is a team right now that looks like they can compete, and win against anyone who crosses them.
Parkland currently sits atop the District XI-6A standings with only a few games left.