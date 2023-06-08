PINE GROVE, Pa. - Kutztown is the lone Berks baseball program left vying for a PIAA title. Thursday night, the Cougars took a step closer with a, 9-0 win over South Williamsport.
The Cougars would jump out to a, 2-0 lead through the first inning of play. In the fifth, now up, 3-0, Domenick Pizzelanti would line an RBI single up the middle, 4-0. That RBI single started a six-run inning for the Cougars in the fifth.
On the mound, Bryce Schaefer would pitch a complete game shutout for the Cougars in the win.
Mount Union is up next for Kutztown on Monday in the semifinals.