Sixteen teams are still alive in search of six contested District 11 football titles. Champions will be crowned in 1A, 2A, 4A and 5A classifications this weekend and we will learn the 3A and 6A finalists on Friday night.
Here is a breakdown of the weekend schedule:
District 11 Football Tournament
Class 6A semifinals
4-Freedom at 1-Emmaus, Friday 7 p.m.
6-Parkland at 2-Northampton, Friday 7 p.m.
Class 5A Championship
3-Whitehall vs. 1-So. Lehigh at Catasauqua HS, Friday 7 p.m.
Class 4A Championship
2-Central Catholic vs. 1-Bethlehem Catholic at Whitehall HS, Saturday 7 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
4-Palmerton at 1-North Schuylkill, Friday 7 p.m.
3-Notre Dame GP at 2-Northwestern, Friday 7 p.m.
Class 2A Championship
4-Catasauqua vs. 3-Executive Education at Whitehall HS, Saturday 1 p.m.
Class 1A Championship
2-Tri-Valley vs. 1-No. Lehigh at Lehighton, Friday 7 p.m.