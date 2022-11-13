Locations and start times for upcoming football games involving District XI schools have been announced as follows:
Friday, November 18
Class 6A District 11 Championship game
4-Freedom vs. 6-Parkland at Easton's Cottingham Stadium, 7:05 p.m.
Class 5A PIAA First round
2-1 Delaware Valley at 11-1 Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Class 4A PIAA First round
11-1 Central Catholic vs. 4-1 Jersey Shore at Williamsport HS, 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 11 Championship game
1-North Schuylkill vs. 2-Northwestern at Lehighton HS, 7:05 p.m.
Class 2A PIAA First round
11-1 Executive Education vs. 2-1 Lakeland at Dunmore HS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 19
Class 1A PIAA First round
11-1 Northern Lehigh vs. 2-1 Lackawanna Trail at Dunmore HS, 1 p.m.