The Schellhammer Dirt Track is prepared for more racing this week. The venue welcomed back fans this past weekend for a few events.
As the track enters its 45th season of operation with the Cordier family, it readies for a big Wingless Wednesday this week. The mid-week races are expected to bring a good-sized crowd to the Berks County track.
"Wingless 600's, we have wingless 270's, we have wingless 125 micros, we have slingshots seniors and juniors and stage 1 modified's," Dave Cordier said about Wednesday's races. "Which is kind of new for them to be here. we've had them here a few times before, but this is the first time that they've been on a consistent schedule with us. So it should be pretty exciting."