SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Northampton High School graduate Brian Schneider was named the new manager of the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Schneider spent his last few seasons coaching with the Miami Marlins.
The Mets are set to make their first trip of the 2020 season the Coca-Cola Park in mid-May to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Schneider was a catcher in the major leagues were he played for several teams, including the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
In other minor league managerial news, former IronPig and coach in the Phillies system Andy Trace, was named the new manager of the Columbus Clippers.