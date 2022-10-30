We're so close to the high school basketball season starting, only a few more weeks until the scholastic winter sport season is upon us. At The Swain School, the best players in the area perfect their craft in the S-C-B-L, the Select Competition Basketball League.
Ed Jennings started the league 12 years ago to get the best players playing against each other before the season. For the first time, there was a girls game and it was highly entertaining, going into overtime. On the boys side almost 150 guys came out for the league this fall.
Today was Championship Sunday at Swain and, with the girls game being added, I asked Jennings what the future holds for this league.
"I'm never going to say I'm good right now," Jennings said. "I'm competitive by nature. I'm all about growing it. I thought about doing some younger kids through the junior NBA. One of the things I wanted to do with this league is make it about competition. I'm a big proponent of you have to go out there and compete. It's an All-Star game. A lot of these kids know each other off the court, go to different schools."