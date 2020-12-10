In the latest round of COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday, all K-12 scholastic sports and youth sports are suspended for several weeks. The new order takes place Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m. and runs through 8 a.m. on January 4, 2021.
This includes all sports contests and practices as both public and private schools as well as club sports.
Collegiate and professional sports are allowed to continue.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 69 News for more details.