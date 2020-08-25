The Schuylkill League released its 2020 football regular season schedule on Tuesday. This year's shortened season will kick-off on September 11 and run for eight weeks.
The league was set to start a football merger with the Colonial League this fall, but due to COVID-19 uncertainties and the condensed schedule already, that was pushed to 2021.
Athletic Directors from league schools voted 12-4 on Tuesday morning for this schedule, which concludes at the end of October.
Below is the full schedule, released on Tuesday by league officials: