LEESPORT, Pa. - The Schuylkill Valley Panthers are coming off an Eastern Conference Playoff appearance in 2018. This season the Panthers are thinking bigger.

The Panthers bring depth with them into the 2019 season, and a new quarterback at the helm in the backfield too in Nicco Iaccarino. There is still plenty of weapons for Iaccarino in the Panthers offense.

Schuylkill Valley opens the season this Friday versus Upper Dauphin.