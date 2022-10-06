LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley has been one of the best teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League over the last several weeks. The Panthers currently sit at 4-2 with four weeks left in the regular season.
This is a squad that is on the path to the playoffs, and if they continue their winning ways, a Section V title.
As the season begins to wind down, the Panthers aren't focused on what's further down the line. This is a group that has remained focus on going, 1-0 each week, and playing their game.
Columbia awaits the Panthers in week seven.