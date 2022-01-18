Berks County girls basketball and wrestling taking center stage on Tuesday night. Schuylkill Valley winning on the court and on the mat.
The Panthers girls basketball team with a big win over Brandywine Heights, 30-27.
Lekaiah Solomon led all scorers with 13 points in the win, two of the biggest points in the game coming at the free throw line in the final moments. The Panthers improve to 13-1 and hand the Bullets their second loss at 10-2.
On the mat, the Panthers dominant in their win over visiting Kutztown, 60-6. They improve to 3-1 on season, still with big duals on the horizon prior to the league tournament, Conrad Weiser and Brandywine in the latter half of the week.
Six of the Panthers wins coming by way of forfeit. In four straight bouts, the Panthers getting the win by fall to cruise to the win.
Kutztown winning the only other bout by fall to add to their point total.