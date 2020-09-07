LEESPORT, Pa. - Despite a slow start in their first quad-match of the 2020 campaign the Schuylkill Valley golf team is still ready to surprise teams this fall.
The Panthers believe with a little more practice and some fine-tuning of the lineup, they will be ready to compete with anyone.
Schuylkill Valley head coach Bruce Roth has seen many teams throughout his decades involved with the program. This year he is enjoying the bond with his second granddaughter, who is a member of the squad this fall. Madison Ziska is looking to build off her success from the district level last year.