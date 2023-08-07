LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill took part in the reworked Lancaster-Lebanon League a season ago, competing for the Section V crown. A slow start and finish was sandwiched between an impressive run.
The Panthers finished the season at, 6-5 after starting 0-2. They won't on a six game winning streak before running out of steam and dropping three straight to end the season.
A decent season in their eyes, as the returning Panthers aren't satisfied and are set out to accomplish more.
One of the returning players, Dom Giuffre is looking for the Panthers to take a step forward this season.
"This year, we're gonna turn things around. We're not gonna start the season off 0-2 - that's unacceptable for us. We're definitely gonna come out strong and be ready to fight."
Schuylkill Valley went 5-2 in Sectional play a season ago, the hope is turn that record into one good enough to bring home the Sectional championship.