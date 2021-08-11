LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley football will have a new face on the sidelines leading them this season. Bruce Harbach takes over as the Panthers head coach after some recent assisting stints around Berks County.
Harbach is excited to take the reigns of this Panthers team, implementing his own style of offense and making those defensive adjustments.
Schuylkill Valley struggled 2020, stumbling to a 1-6 record in the shortened season. Harbach and his squad will hope to turn that mark around this year, while remaining competitive until the final whistle.