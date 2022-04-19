LEESPORT, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Schuylkill Valley taking to the volleyball court on Tuesday night. The Bullets suffering their first league loss of the season in five sets.
The Panthers fell behind 0-2 through the first two sets of the match, but they'd storm back closing it out with three straight wins in sets three through five. Game four going well behind 25 points, as the Panthers edged past the Bullets 32-30 in a thriller.
A huge win for Schuylkill Valley, who now sits just a half a game behind Brandywine Heights for first place.