LEESPORT, Pa. - The BCIAA girls basketball tournament tips off on Saturday, one of the teams with high hopes for a title, Schuylkill Valley.
The Lady Panthers enter the tournament as the two-seed, behind Berks Catholic, the reigning champs.
With just one loss all season, and perfect in league play, this is an imposing group on the court. Off the court, their chemistry is through the roof, a very close knit team.
Following each game this season, they have assigned a mamba to the unsung heroes on the court that night. This group hoping to hand out some more mambas deep into the playoffs.