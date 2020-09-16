LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley begins their football season on Friday night against Octorara. This season opener could be a look into the future of two rivals when the Berks and Lancaster-Lebanon League merge.
The Panthers still have plenty of skill all round the ball, and last seasons leading rusher, Drew Campbell, now takes over at quarterback. Offense isn't the only talented side of the ball for the Panthers heading into 2020.
With a different type of offseason, the coaching staff was happy to see how the kids tackled the workout program assigned to them. Their attitude entering practices was positive and focused on whatever the season ahead may be.