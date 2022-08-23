LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley enters the 2022 season with a renewed confidence, and sense that playoff football is back within their grasp.
The Panthers enter the second year of the Bruce Harbach era, numbers are up for the program, players have gotten stronger. This offseason was big for Harbach's Panthers.
Schuylkill Valley finds themselves in Section V of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with the likes of Kutztown, Hamburg and Lancaster.
The Panthers open up their 2022 season against Twin Valley on Friday night.