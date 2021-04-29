LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley posted a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-10) sweep against Berks Catholic on Thursday night. The Panthers are half a game back from Brandywine Heights in Berks II.
Zach Heffner recorded 12 kills for the Panthers in the match.
