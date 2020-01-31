LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley defeated Conrad Weiser 40-39 in overtime on Friday night in a Berks girls' basketball game. The win keeps Schuylkill Valley in the lead in Berks II.
Cassidy Rittenhouse posted a game-high 17 points for the Panthers.
