Berks girls basketball taking to the court on Tuesday night. Wilson-West Lawn looking impressive in another win, while Schuylkill Valley remains unbeaten.
The Panthers taking on Conrad Weiser in their first game back from the Winter break. They wasted no time in getting back into form with a 51-30 win.
The Scouts were held to just eight points in the first half, stifling defense on display by the Panthers to start the game. Offensively, Jadyn Heck-Hoppes led the way for the Panthers with 13 points in the win.
Schuylkill Valley improves to 9-0 while Conrad Weiser falls to 2-5.
Elsewhere in Berks County, Wilson WL handling business against Exeter with a 43-21 win. The Bulldogs get their fifth win of the season, while the Eagles fall to 1-8.
Another dominate defensive performance, the Bulldogs holding the Eagles to just seven points in the first half.
Isis Dojan with the most points in the game, leading the Bulldogs with 21 points. Dojan's offense helping to put the Bulldogs over the .500 mark in conference play with the win.