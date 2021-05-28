SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The Schuylkill Valley girls' track and field team captured the PIAA 2A title at the PIAA Championships on Friday at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University. It is the first state crown for any girls' sports program at the school.
The Panthers shared the state title with North Schuylkill.
Ashlyn Giles helped Schuylkill Valley capture the team title as she earned two goals medals, in the discus and shot put. She set a meet record in the discus.
Below is a full list of top finishers and medalists from our coverage area:
Team Boys 1600 - Palisades (8th)
Team Girls 1600 - NDGP (8th)
Boys 800 - Josh Deremer (Pen Argyl - 8th)
Boys Javelin: Zach Morro (Pen Argyl - 6th)
Boys Discus: Zach Morro (Pen Argyl - 6th)
Boys High Jump: Hunter Bleam (Salisbury - 6th)
Girls High Jump: Trinity Williams (T4th) and Paige Casterline (7th - Palisades)
Boys 1600 Relay - Wyomissing (6th)
Girls 400 Relay - Schuylkill Valley (3rd)
Boys 1600 - Luke Seymour (Schuylkill Valley - 2nd) and Mitchell Brett (Kutztown - 7th)
Boys 800 - Luke Seymour (Schuylkill Valley - 5th)
Boys 400 - Will DeYoung (Berks Catholic - 4th)
Boys 2A Shot Put - J'ven Williams (Wyomissing - 3rd) and Brady Mider (Berks Catholic - 5th)
Boys 2A Pole Vault - Nathan Schaeffer (Schuylkill Valley - 7th)
Girls 3200 - Grace Kuhn (Wyomissing - 4th)
Girls 100 - Ella Ahner (Tulpehocken - 8th)
Girls 200 - Madison Ziska (Schuylkill Valley - 3rd)
Girls 400 - Madison Ziska (Schuylkill Valley - 7th)
Girls 2A Long Jump - Madison Ziska (Schuylkill Valley - 4th)