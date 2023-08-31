LEES PORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley bounces back from a week one loss on Thursday night. The Panthers knocking off Upper Perk and avenging last seasons loss, 22-19.
Upper Perk would grab the early lead, Logan O'Donnell finds Tucker Ruch for the opening score of the game a 25 yard touchdown, 7-0. They would maintain their lead up until the final minute the first half.
Now holding on to a, 13-7 lead the Panthers find paydirt for the second time. Logan Nawrocki finds Dom Giuffre for the 10 yard score, 14-13 they take the lead into halftime. Giuffre would finish with two touchdowns on the night.
The back and forth continued in the second half, the Tribe would take the lead back in the third quarter. Aiden Void on the receiving end of this touchdown pass, but they'd fail the two-point conversion, 19-14.
With just over a minute to go in the game, the Panthers would take the lead back. Nawrocki finds Kowen Gerner for the 33 yard score, they would convert the two-point conversion.
Schuylkill Valley improves to, 1-1.