Berks County boys soccer hitting the turf all throughout the afternoon and evening. Schuylkill Valley and Wyomissing leaving the day with notches in the win column.
The Panthers taking on Berks Catholic, having to come from behind to knock off the Saints, 3-1.
Early in the first half, the Saints scoring the first goal thanks to Julian Pichardo. The Panthers would then go on to score three straight en route to the win. Matthew Grumbling scoring the next two goals in the game, and the third, Grumbling with the assist off the throw in to Brody Leach.
Schuylkill Valley is now .500 at 2-2 in Berks IV, 2-4 overall. Berks Catholic sits at 2-1 in division, and 2-3-1 overall.
Early in the day, Wyomissing played host to Hamburg in a battle of Section III teams. The Spartans coming out on top posting a clean sheet, 3-0 win.
Drew Latourelle with the penalty kick in the first half to give the Spartans the early lead. They would build from there, William Auchenbach with the second goal of the game for the Spartans.