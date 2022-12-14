LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley boys basketball is off to a strong start in the new campaign, currently tied for first in Berks III at, 4-1. A total reverse from a season ago when they started off, 1-4.
The offensive side of the ball has been one of the biggest reasons for the Panthers turnaround in 2022 so far. Through five games they are averaging 62 points per game.
Mark Rajnath playing a pivotal part in this, helping to pace the offensive attack in points and assists.
While the offense has shown some of the most improvement, this is a group that continues to preach defense first. Those stops and getting the ball out into transition helping to lead to that offensive success.