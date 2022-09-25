NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 848 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Easton, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, and South Brunswick. - This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 24. Northeast Extension between mile markers 44 and 64. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 123 and 134. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&