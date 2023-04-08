LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh Men's Lacrosse team improved to 4-1 in the Patriot League with an 11-8 victory over Bucknell on Saturday at Matthewson Memorial Stadium.
Scott Cole had three goals and three assists as the Mountain Hawks (7-3, 4-1) raced to a 7-4 halftime lead. The hosts scored four times in the third quarter to tie the contest at 8-8 but Scott assisted on goals by Dakota Eierman, Justin Tiernan and Grant Rodny in the fourth to earn the win.
The Mountain Hawks will celebrate Senior Day on April 15 as they host Colgate.