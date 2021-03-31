ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scott Gordon collects his 400th win as an AHL head coach and the Phantoms improve to 5-2 over the Hershey Bears on the season with a 4-1 win Wednesday.
A big first period put this game out of reach early for the Phantoms, three goals in the period by two different goal scorers. Tyson Foerster netting two of those three goals in the period, he finished with three points on the night.
Derrick Pouliot and Ryan Fitzgerald adding the other two Phantoms goals in the win.
Getting the start and the win in the net Wednesday was Zane McIntyre, he recorded 27 saves on 28 shots.
Lehigh Valley returns to the ice on Saturday when they host the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins.