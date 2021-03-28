CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies have sent their $24 million utility man to the minor leagues. Prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees the Phillies optioned Scott Kingery to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Through 44 Grapefruit League at-bats during Spring Training, Kingery has a lowly .159 batting average. The regression continuing from hitting just .159 in 36 games during the shortened 2020 season.
Manager Joe Girardi expressed his feelings on Kingry and mentioned that he thinks there is still All-Star potential in the 26 year old. He and many others are hopeful the move to Triple-A will allow Kingery to work on, and "fix" his swing.
The Phillies also optioned left handed pitcher JoJo Romero to their minor league camp.