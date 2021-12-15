ROBESONIA, Pa. - With National Signing Day taking place all across the country, a pair of Conrad Weiser football players signed their letters of intent.
Logan Klitsch and Anajay Feliciano signed their names on the line to commit to where their careers will continue.
Klitsch, the Scouts quarterback is headed to Dartmouth and his top receiving option, Feliciano is off to Stetson University.
This duo broke records during their time on the football field for the Scouts. A program that will always be a special place to them.