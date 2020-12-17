ROBESONIA, Pa. - All high school sports teams are on pause due to an order from state officials in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania. The Conrad Weiser boys' basketball went into quarantine even earlier and haven't been on the court since December 2.
Now all teams are in the same situation, with no activities allowed, but Weiser has a group of returners from last season that they hope gives them the ability to ramp up quickly when activities resume. Additionally, Scouts head coach Billy Harrison also praised his team on their ability to adapt.
When the season resumes, Harrison hopes his team will be ready to hit the ground running.