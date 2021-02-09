BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian women's basketball team suffered its first loss this season with a 56-47 defeat to Scranton on Tuesday night at Johnston Hall. The loss dropped the Greyhounds to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Landmark Conference play.
Scranton jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Moravian countered with a 9-0 scoring run later in the first quarter. The Greyhounds led 18-15 later in the first half, but the visitors held a 26-22 halftime lead.
Scranton went on the extend that advantage in the third quarter and held on for the road win.
Moravian's Madison Amy led all scorers with 22 points.