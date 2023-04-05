ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's unbeaten start comes to a close on Wednesday night. Rival, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knotted the series up at one with a, 7-4 win.
The RailRiders would score early and often in the game two win. Second inning, a three-run shot by Rodolfo Duran puts the RailRiders up, 3-0 and they'd add another on a wild pitch. Bottom of the frame, the IronPigs would get a run back on a throwing error.
Top of the third, Duran with another RBI, this time a single to push the lead back to four. The RailRiders would add another for the, 6-1 lead heading into the home half of the inning.
Still trying to fight back, in the bottom of the fourth, Jim Haley sends a solo shot over the left field wall to get the IronPigs within four but it wouldn't be enough down the stretch.
A tough night on the mound for the IronPigs pitching staff, combined they issued seven walks.
Lehigh Valley drops its first game of the season, 3-1.