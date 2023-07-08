MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs followed up a pair of lopsided losses with an even more painful defeat with a 9-8 extra inning setback to Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Friday night at PNC Field.
Dustin Peterson and Esteban Quiroz each knocked in a pair of runs in Lehigh Valley's five-run fifth inning to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Bailey Falter started and hurled five scoreless innings before turning things over to the bullpen. The RailRiders scored seven unanswered runs to tie things up - punctuated by a Michael Hermosillo grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.
After Scott Kingery had given the IronPigs the lead with an RBI double in the top of the 10th, Wilmer Difo answered with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to walk it off for SWB.
Lehigh Valley will try to snap a three-game losing streak against the RailRiders on Saturday evening.