READING, Pa. - Portland scored 14 of their 15 runs within the first five innings for a blowout win to end the series over Reading, 15-4. The win completed the series sweep for the Sea Dogs, and pushed the Fightins skid to seven games.
No Fightins pitcher stayed on the mound for longer than two innings on Sunday, the first three giving up a combined 13 runs on 14 hits.
The Fightins would get on the board in the fourth inning, Luke Miller hitting a two-run shot. Arquimedes Gamboa and Grenny Cumana accounting for the other two runs, Cumana hitting his first home run as a Fightin Phil.
Reading will look to turn things around on the road against New Hampshire starting Tuesday.