EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette junior defenseman Sean Rushton was named the Patriot League Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday.
It is the first weekly award for Rushton and he is the first Lafayette player to earn DPOW honors since the 2015 campaign.
The Media, Pa. native scored the second goal of his career on Saturday to give the Leopards an early 2-1 lead against Penn State. He also collected five ground balls and created a pair of turnovers.
Lafayette will travel to Lexington, Va. on Saturday to face VMI.