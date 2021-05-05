READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils trying to bounce back from an opening night loss would be unsuccessful in game two of the season.The Seawolves jumping all over the Fightins again, this time with a 14-2 win.
Erie would strike in the third inning, after both teams held each other scoreless through the first two. Yariel Gonzalez hits a two run single to right field, for the games first two runs. Later in the third, Josh Lester hits a grand slam for the 6-0 lead.
Reading wouldn't get on the board until the sixth inning, Rodolfo Duran hits a two-run double for their only runs.
Game three between the Fightins and Seawolves starts at 7:05 PM on Thursday.