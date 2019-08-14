SeaWolves double-up Fightin Phils

ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 10-5 on Tuesday night in the series opener at UPMC Park. Reading dropped to 71-49 overall this season with the loss.

Both teams plated one run in the opening frame of the game, but the scoring then picked up again in the third inning when Reading scored once more in the top of the inning and then Erie scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead. The SeaWolves tacked on two more in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead and control of the game.

Luke Williams led the R-Phils as he went 3-5 with one run scored and one RBI.

The two teams play again on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.