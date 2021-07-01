ERIE, Pa. - The four runs scored prior to a rain delay by Erie would prove to be enough Thursday night. The SeaWolves would add one more insurance run after for a 5-3 win.
Prior to a stoppage in play thanks to mother nature, Josh Stephen helped cut Reading's deficit in half with a two-run double in the third inning. Play was stopped prior to the fourth inning.
Daniel Brito wasted no time when play resumed lining a RBI single to get the Fightins within one. The SeaWolves would push the lead back to two in the fifth inning, and hold on from there.
Reading will look to snap their two-game skid on Friday night.