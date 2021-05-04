READING, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves cruised to a 12-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night in the 2021 season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Erie scored 12 runs on 12 hits to secure the road win to start the new campaign. The visitors also took advantage of two errors by the R-Phils.
Arquimedes Gamboa started the scoring with a solo home run for Reading in the first inning, but then Erie responded to tie take the lead in the second frame. The Fightins grabbed a 3-2 lead after the fourth inning, but Erie outscored Reading 10-1 the rest of the way.
The two teams are slated to face off on Wednesday night in Baseballtown. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.