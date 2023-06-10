ALLENTOWN - For a second consecutive year, the DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game took over Coca-Cola Park. A sell-out crowd on hand on a beautiful June day.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert put on a show early, kicking off the festivities with his second-straight home run derby title. The softball game followed that up. Team Smith, laden with Eagles players of the present and past, and on the other side, some familiar faces - Lehigh Valley products Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson and Kenny Yeboah.
These guys certainly had a blast this afternoon. Team Smith, launched their way to victory on an afternoon full of laughs and gaffes. For the players, that's what this event is all about and then some.
"It's things like this that mean a lot to guys," said Smith. "Just getting away from football, doing something else, something everybody enjoys. It's all about bringing those guys together, away from football, have less of a distraction."