EMMAUS, Pa. - Lily Marshall scored in the 65th minute to give District 3 champion Wyomissing a 1-0 win over Northwestern Lehigh in a PIAA Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal at Emmaus High School.
After a scoreless first half, the sophomore broke through in a defensive battle with the game-winner coming with just over 15 minutes remaining.
Spartans advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against undefeated Central Columbia. The Blue Jays routed Trinity 6-0 in a quarterfinal match at Tuplehocken High School.