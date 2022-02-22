WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Lehigh women (18-8, 10-5) suffered their fifth conference loss in the first game of a back-to-back at American University (17-8, 10-5), 64-45. The loss brought American into a three-way tie for second.
The Lady Mountain Hawks offense went cold in the second half, scoring just 16 points between the third and fourth quarters.
Mackenzie Kramer was the lone Mountain Hawk to hit double-digits in the effort, finishing with 12 points.
After starting the game off shooting nearly 50 percent from the field as a team, the Mountain Hawks shot just 23 percent in the third and 17 percent in the fourth.
These two teams will hit the court on Wednesday night at American, again.