ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The second playoff Big Ticket rankings of the 2019 season were released on Monday evening. The poll includes just the teams that qualified for the playoffs.
A final, cumulative poll, will be released next week.
Here is the complete Top 25:
School, record, previous ranking
BIG SCHOOLS:
1. Downingtown West 11-1 2
2. Nazareth 11-1 3
3. Coatesville 9-2 6
4. Parkland 10-2 7
5. Wilson WL 10-2 1
6. Freedom 10-2 4
7. Southern Lehigh 11-1 9
8. CB West 10-2 8
9. Downingtown East 10-2 5
10. North Penn 8-4 10
11. Exeter 9-3 13
12. Phillipsburg 8-1 12
13. Cheltenham 11-1 14
14. Governor Mifflin 8-4 11
15. Plymouth-Whitemarsh 9-2 15
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. Wyomissing 11-0 1
2. Pottsville 10-2 4
3. Tamaqua 10-2 5
4. Pope John Paul II 10-2 6
5. Central Catholic 8-4 7
6. Berks Catholic 7-4 9
7. Northwestern 10-2 2
8. North Schuylkill 10-2 3
9. Bishop Shanahan 7-5 10
10. Bethlehem Catholic 7-5 8