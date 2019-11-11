ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The second playoff Big Ticket rankings of the 2019 season were released on Monday evening. The poll includes just the teams that qualified for the playoffs.

A final, cumulative poll, will be released next week. 

Here is the complete Top 25:

School, record, previous ranking

BIG SCHOOLS:

1. Downingtown West 11-1 2

2. Nazareth 11-1 3

3. Coatesville 9-2 6

4. Parkland 10-2 7

5. Wilson WL 10-2 1

6. Freedom 10-2 4

7. Southern Lehigh 11-1 9

8. CB West 10-2 8

9. Downingtown East 10-2 5

10. North Penn 8-4 10

11. Exeter 9-3 13

12. Phillipsburg 8-1 12

13. Cheltenham 11-1 14

14. Governor Mifflin 8-4 11

15. Plymouth-Whitemarsh 9-2 15

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. Wyomissing 11-0 1

2. Pottsville 10-2 4

3. Tamaqua 10-2 5

4. Pope John Paul II 10-2 6

5. Central Catholic 8-4 7

6. Berks Catholic 7-4 9

7. Northwestern 10-2 2

8. North Schuylkill 10-2 3

9. Bishop Shanahan 7-5 10​

10. Bethlehem Catholic 7-5 8