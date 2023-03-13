The sites and pairings for the second round of the PIAA tournament games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday, March 14
Class 6A girls
Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O'Hara, 6 p.m. @ Geigle Complex
Easton vs. Central York, 6 p.m. @ Governor Mifflin IS
Class 5A boys
Pocono Mountain West vs. Abington Heights, 7 p.m. @ Hazleton HS
Exeter vs. Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m. @ Manheim Township HS
Muhlenberg vs. Imhotep Charter, 7:30 p.m. @ Freedom HS
Class 4A boys
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti, 7:30 p.m. @ Pottstown HS
Central Catholic vs. Cardinal O'Hara, 7:30 p.m. @ Geigle Complex
Wednesday, March 15
Class 6A boys
Parkland vs. Garnet Valley, 6 p.m. @ Geigle Complex
Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield 7:30 p.m. @ Geigle Complex
Reading vs. Upper Darby, 7:30 p.m. @ Coatesville HS
Class 5A girls
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Gwynedd Mercy, 6 p.m. @ Pottstown HS
Class 4A girls
Central Catholic vs. Delone, 6 p.m. @ Cedar Crest HS
Class 3A boys
Executive Education vs. North Penn-Mansfield, 7 p.m. @ Shamokin HS
Class 3A girls
Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti, 6 p.m. @ Coatesville HS