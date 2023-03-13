Scholastic hoops

The sites and pairings for the second round of the PIAA tournament games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, March 14

Class 6A girls

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O'Hara, 6 p.m. @ Geigle Complex

Easton vs. Central York, 6 p.m. @ Governor Mifflin IS

Class 5A boys

Pocono Mountain West vs. Abington Heights, 7 p.m. @ Hazleton HS

Exeter vs. Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m. @ Manheim Township HS

Muhlenberg vs. Imhotep Charter, 7:30 p.m. @ Freedom HS

Class 4A boys

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti, 7:30 p.m. @ Pottstown HS

Central Catholic vs. Cardinal O'Hara, 7:30 p.m. @ Geigle Complex

Wednesday, March 15

Class 6A boys

Parkland vs. Garnet Valley, 6 p.m. @ Geigle Complex

Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield 7:30 p.m. @ Geigle Complex

Reading vs. Upper Darby, 7:30 p.m. @ Coatesville HS

Class 5A girls

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Gwynedd Mercy, 6 p.m. @ Pottstown HS

Class 4A girls

Central Catholic vs. Delone, 6 p.m. @ Cedar Crest HS

Class 3A boys

Executive Education vs. North Penn-Mansfield, 7 p.m. @ Shamokin HS

Class 3A girls

Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti, 6 p.m. @ Coatesville HS